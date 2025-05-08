Secret Service receives 10 vehicles for agent training from General Motors

The U.S. Secret Service recently received 10 vehicles from General Motors (GM).

The agency tasked with guarding dignitaries from the U.S. and foreign countries announced the GM delivery on Tuesday, saying the array of vehicles is slated to be tested and used for training at its James J. Rowley Training Center (RTC).

The RTC is situated in Laurel, Maryland, which is approximately 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

RTC Special Agent in Charge Scott Simons said in a press release that "this opportunity with GM will be another tool we can use to innovate and advance our dynamic training."

GM supplied the Secret Service with two Cadillac CT4 sedans, Cadillac CT5 sedans and Corvettes each. A Cadillac Escalade SUV, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, a Chevrolet Tahoe "with a police package" and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV were the other four vehicles that made up the inventory.

"Experience with different types of vehicles can help instructors teach students how to adapt their driving techniques based on the vehicles they are operating," Simons said. "Because each vehicle handles differently in any given situation, exposure to new cars will challenge instructors and give them an opportunity to develop more realistic training scenarios."

Protective Transportation Section instructors will also give feedback "on the technology integrated into the vehicles" that GM delivered, according to the Secret Service.

Two of the sedans feature manual transmissions.

The Secret Service said agents could potentially come across vehicles with manual transmissions while working outside the U.S. Having the manual transmission vehicles, RTC driving instructor Mark Armstrong said, will "enable us to give instruction on how to drive manual vehicles for overseas trips."

The 10-vehicle delivery stemmed from an agreement that the Secret Service and the Detroit-based automaker have.

GM Defense President Steve duMont said in a statement to FOX Business that the automaker is "committed to ensuring that brave men and women who protect our national security and our government institutions have the best equipment to improve their training and to execute their critical mission."

"We have always been honored to support our government and are proud to continue to be trusted with this mission," he continued.

Presidential parade limousines like "The Beast" and armored SUVs are among the other vehicles that GM has provided the Secret Service over the years.

The company has also supported presidential inaugurations by providing vehicles. In January, for instance, it contributed some vehicles for President Donald Trump’s swearing-in festivities.

Marc Smith contributed to this report.