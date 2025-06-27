General Motors recalls 62,500 Chevy Silverados over brake fire risk

General Motors is recalling nearly 62,500 Chevrolet Silverado pickups because their brake pressure sensor assembly could potentially leak and cause a fire.

The recalled Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD pickups from model years 2019-2025 might "have a brake pressure sensor assembly that may allow brake fluid to leak beyond the diaphragm seal into the brake pressure switch," the automaker said in recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

That part could short circuit, resulting in "excessive heat" and a heightened "risk of fire while driving or parked" if leaked brake fluid comes into contact with the electrical components within it, according to the recall report.

GM said owners of the recalled Chevrolet Silverados should park their pickup trucks outside until the issue can be fixed. They should also keep them parked away from buildings, according to the NHTSA.

The automaker, headquartered in Detroit, linked the problem to a supplier using an "unauthorized chemical" in the production of a "rubber diaphragm" within the brake pressure sensor assembly.

The fix will involve dealers swapping out the brake pressure switch wire harness for one with a "silicone sealant" that prevents leakage, the recall report said. Vehicle owners will not have to pay for that service.

The NHTSA noted that pickups in the recall population "that were previously repaired" through a prior recall "will need to have the new remedy completed."

"The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible," GM said in a statement to FOX Business.

The automaker is alerting affected Chevrolet Silverado owners of the issue through an initial letter in late July, with a subsequent one expected to follow "once the remedy is available," according to the NHTSA.

Dealers have already been informed of the recall on the 2019-2025 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD pickups.

Chevrolet is one of several brands within GM’s portfolio, which also includes Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

The company had a market capitalization of nearly $47.9 billion as of Friday afternoon.