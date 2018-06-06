Bitcoin cryptocurrency is a game changer: Naomi Brockwell
The United States has tentatively approved flights on eight U.S. airlines to Havana as early as this fall, with American Airlines Group Inc receiving the largest share of the limited routes, the U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump said in a tweet on Monday he would end the United States' "deal" with Cuba if the island nation did not make a better one.
With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on January 20, many wonder whether the warming U.S.-Cuba relationship will begin to again freeze.
The United States has approved flights on six U.S. airlines toCuban cities other than Havana, linking the former Cold War foes closer together, the U.S. Transportation Department said in a statement on Friday.
Swiss firm Nestle is close to reaching a deal with Cuba on forming a new joint venture to build a $50 million to $60 million factory to produce coffee, biscuits and cooking products, company Vice President Laurent Freixe said on Tuesday in Havana.
U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to roll back his predecessor's opening toward Cuba will spare airlines and cruise operators betting on a new revenue source but the rollback could affect them by weakening demand.
The United States is crafting a plan for a drawdown of staff from the U.S. embassy in Havana in response to still-unexplained incidents that have harmed the health of some U.S. diplomats there, U.S. and congressional officials said.
At a time when Venezuela faces an economic crisis, a spiraling crime epidemic and political unrest, Mary Anastasia O'Grady, editor at the Wall Street Journal, says Cuba’s firm grip on power is the reason why the country hasn’t collapsed.
Packed into a remote corner of a pavilion, just 13 U.S. companies took stands at Cuba's sprawling trade fair this year, in a sign of how firms' interest in doing business on the island has dwindled in the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
The United States on Friday abruptly warned Americans not to visit Cuba and ordered more than half its Havana embassy personnel to leave the island in a dramatic response to mysterious recent "specific attacks" harming the health of U.S. diplomats.
Michael Reagan, son of President Ronald Reagan, on how President Trump’s agenda can transform his presidency.
President Trump announced a reversal of some of the Obama administration’s easing of restrictions on travel and trade with Cuba. Here are the companies doing business there and the potential impact
U.S.-Cuba Trade & Economic Council President John Kavulich on how Trump’s changes to the Obama-era Cuba policy impacts U.S. businesses.
Ned Ryun, American Majority CEO and Capri Cafaro, American University Exec. in Residence, weighs in on President Trump’s Cuba policy.
RealClearPolitics Co-Founder Tom Bevan, former Obama Campaign Regional Field Director Robin Biro and former Chief of Staff to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Boyd Matheson discuss Trump’s changes to the Obama-era Cuba policy.