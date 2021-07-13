Miami mayor says US intervention in Cuba needed to protect national security

Hundreds of Cuban-Americans came out to support to Cuban people for the second straight night on Monday in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood as they protest against the communist regime.



On Sunday, footage of thousands of Cubans marching in a dozen cities demanding freedom first emerged. They called for an end to food shortages, a decades-long rotten economy, and chronic, widespread poverty. Videos showed anti-government protesters in Cuba holding an American flag in their effort to end the country’s communist dictatorship, blamed for the worsening conditions.



"Keep in mind, protests like this in Cuba are against the law," noted Fox News correspondent Phil Keating, reporting from outside Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in Little Havana Tuesday.





Following the report, Miami Republican Mayor Francis Suarez, whose father Xavier was the city's first Cuban-born mayor, joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." and called for the United States to intervene.



"This is an issue that I think very much matters to the United States," Suarez told host Stuart Varney. "Cuba is exporting communism throughout the hemisphere and throughout the world, and has been doing it for decades — and that's something that should interest the national security of the United States."



Suarez asserted there are a "variety of ways" the U.S. can step in.



"Obviously, this is a humanitarian crisis. The Cuban people have no food… they have no medicines and they're dying… The U.S. has intervened in Latin America in [sic] numerous occasions and has been very successful," the mayor said.



Varney speculated on how the Biden administration might respond to the situation, noting that it's possible they'll want to reverse course on sanctions administered by the previous administration:



"The Trump administration imposed significant sanctions on Cuba midway through the administration. I suspect that the Biden team would love to remove those sanctions and allow Cubans in Florida to export food and medicine and water supply to Cuba. That would be a way of intervening and helping Cuba," said Varney, before asking if Suarez would "approve" of such tactics.



"That would certainly be a way to intervene," Suarez agreed. "The problem is, the Cuban government wants it both ways. They want to be able to blame the United States for their failed system of government, and then when remittances are sent over by Miamians… they take the dollars, they turn them into a worthless currency, and then they force Cubans to pay for things in their stores, in dollars," explained Suarez.



"So they're completely depriving the Cuban people and [using] those resources as a means of control."



"All the Cuban government wants to do – and all it's demonstrated to the world – is that they want a repressive, authoritarian control; a Communist dictatorship to continue in the island," he continued. "So anything that we do to try to help the island ultimately becomes fuel for them to repress their citizens."