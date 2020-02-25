Trish Regan: Dems now have buyers' remorse with Bernie Sanders

They say politics is a dirty business, and, it's getting even dirtier.

The left and the Democrats are teaming up in an attempt to undo the socialist nut-job they created, digging up some pretty despicable, disgusting writings from a then-1970s communist wannabe: then-30-year-old comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg’s team is going for the jugular bringing up Sanders' past writings, including one about "women's rape fantasies."

Meanwhile, American magazine Mother Jones is publishing the writings in full.

The left has apparently had enough of their Cuban, Venezuelan, Chinese lovin’ socialist, so, they’re airing his seriously dirty laundry.

I can only hope Comrade Bernie will tell us he was under the influence of some 1970s hallucinogenic mushrooms when he wrote this stuff.

I know they want to undo him, and these articles will definitely help their cause. However, let’s be clear: it should never have come to this. Sanders should not be in the lead of a party he doesn’t even represent. He’s not a Democrat; he’s a socialist. And in today’s environment, he’s supporting a socialist dictator in Venezuela with writings on his website that Venezuela is the embodiment of the American dream.

You call the crisis in Venezuela "the American dream," Bernie? When people have no electricity, no food, no water that they’re forced to get water, which I hope they’ll find a way to clean, from these sewage-infested streams?

Meanwhile, Comrade Bernie still supports Cuba and he doesn’t seem to care much about their human rights abuses. And the guy is also trying to tell us that China is "great" because of its communist dictatorship?

No, Bernie. China is a travesty of a place, and you should thank God every day that you weren’t born there.

Capitalism is the engine that has grown economies. Capitalism is the system that has enabled greatness and made America the envy of the world.

Bernie is blinded by the rose-colored goggles he put on when honeymooning in the former USSR.

The Democrats allowed their party to be taken hostage by this selfish man who likes America’s enemies more than he likes us, a man who ought to sell hats saying “America isn’t all that great” and a man who thinks it’s a crime to take out Soleimani, a terrorist who killed 600 Americans and injured thousands more.

The Democrats let this guy get that far. They empowered him. And, now, they have buyers remorse.

And so, now they dig up his old perverted writings? You know the expression: Careful what you wish for.

They wanted this. They wanted Bernie. They’ve been banging the drumbeat of class warfare for years.

And, so – along comes a guy that is an extension of all of that, and they’re surprised?

The truth is they have no one to blame but themselves.

They told the world that Donald Trump and capitalism were all wrong and that only the rich benefited from Trump's tax cuts.

That was totally wrong. In fact, the rich in places like New York and California pay more because they no longer get that nice little state deduction off their federal income taxes. But, they promoted those lies.

They said Trump represented the devil. Literally. I do believe that was the cover of Time magazine after Trump won, right?

President Trump has done an extraordinary amount to promote our capitalist origins here at home while simultaneously, and this is how the government should work, protecting American workers from unbridled capitalism by redoing our trade agreements.

He’s gotten rid of onerous regulations that make it hard for small businesses and big ones to do business. He’s lowered taxes for the vast amount of Americans - unless you’re a billionaire living in New York or California - then, you have your own state to blame for that. And his policies, in turn, have created 4.7 million jobs, bringing us to the best job market in 50 years while median incomes have jumped $4,000.

This is capitalism. Capitalism works.

And yet, the left continues with its class warfare nonsense. All that chatter has resulted in Sanders taking the lead in the Democratic race.

Remember, Sanders is not who we are. Venezuela, China, Cuba - these countries should never be held up as models of success. We have freedom, and I sure hope we always will.

The left can scramble to undo candidate Bernie with opposition research, and I hope they do, but they are the reason he exists.

Once, just once, I wish they’d show a little patriotism before it’s too late.

