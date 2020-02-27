Trish Regan: Sanders would be 'most anti-American nominee' in history

If Comrade Bernie wins Super Tuesday (and right now, it looks like he will) it will be the Democrats' own selfish fault. These other candidates are hanging on for dear life – too selfish to get out of the race and consolidate some opposition to Bernie – and, as such, Tuesday night, we may just see the most anti-American nominee for president of the United States by a major party in our nation’s history.

None of these folks on the Democratic stage have a chance, and they certainly don’t have a chance against Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), who has singlehandedly managed to corrupt the fringe element of the left with all his talk of revolution.

This is a man who has been pushing revolution since the days of the early 1970s when he penned those poorly written, disgusting opinion pieces on sexuality and his view on women's rape fantasies in the Vermont Freeman, which, suffice it to say, won’t go over so well with suburban mom voters and the Bloomberg team is already capitalizing on.

We should all hope he'll blame all that on some psychedelic 1970s drugs.

This is a man who, in 1972, told a group of ninth graders in Vermont that the U.S. committed acts in Vietnam “almost as bad as what Hitler did…”

We lost 58,000 American troops in Vietnam. And this poor excuse for a man wants to equate the U.S. with Hitler?

Comrade Bernie is a man who openly supports the dictatorship in Venezuela – a dictatorship that has stolen everything from the people, in the name of the people, over the last two decades, a dictatorship that is starving its people, spying on its people and locking up the dissenters.

Comrade Bernie admires Cuba. He’s still out there defending the communist dictatorship with a track record of human rights abuses, having murdered tens of thousands of his own people.

It’s music to our enemies' ears. And, something the Cuban press is quick to jump on. The Cuban state media devoted its entire front page to Bernie’s praise of their murderous regime.

Comrade Bernie tells us China’s communist dictatorship has brought more people out of poverty than any other country.

Really, Bernie? You wanna go live in China? You wanna live in a country where if you’re Muslim, gay, or just happen to disagree with the current regime, you’ll be jailed?

Good luck with that.

Capitalism – for the record – has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system in the world.

As the great American economist Thomas Sowell once said, “The 20th century is full of examples of countries that set out to redistribute wealth and ended up redistributing poverty.”

Think about it: Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Vietnam, North Korea, the former Soviet Union – they all start with the intention of leveling the playing field – or making things better for the little guy – and instead, they created misery, poverty, destruction and a permanent ruling class of bureaucrats.

And yet, what is rather remarkable is that Bernie Sanders and his revolutionary "Squad" members – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib, (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.), – are constantly railing against the threat of fascism and, yet, they openly support fascist regimes. When President Trump killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani – a terrorist that killed hundreds of Americans – "The Squad" slammed the move.

And, how else do you explain this one? Comrade Bernie insisting that the taking out Soleimani was an assassination.

Of course, none of this has happened in a vacuum. It didn't come from nowhere. We saw it brewing during former President Barack Obama’s apology tour, remember?

Modern “progressivism” (as they like to call it) can actually be traced back to former President Woodrow Wilson. In his days as a poli-sci professor at Princeton, Wilson stressed the need to remake our Constitution for “modern times.” He believed a series of administrative experts could govern better than the people.

In 1891, Wilson wrote: “The functions of government are in a very real sense independent of legislation, and even constitutions.”

You think you can govern separate from our Constitution? That’s the foundation of progressivism right there, folks.

That’s the beginning of the left’s movement to tear down our Constitution, our rights, our freedom, our capitalism.

The Constitution, as Wilson saw it – and as many more on the left still see it – was and is an obstacle to be overcome, not a check on power.

When he was president, in 1913, Wilson complained about checks and balances in the Constitution saying, “The trouble with the theory is that government is not a machine, but a living thing. No living thing can have its organs offset against each other, as checks, and live.”

I’m sorry. No – we need the checks. We need the balances. Otherwise, this whole democracy thing? You can kiss it goodbye.

Of course, that’s exactly what Comrade Bernie Sanders is trying to do with his so-called “revolution.” Who needs checks and balances when the left, seemingly, knows and can decide right from wrong? When the left can decide what can be said and what cannot be said? When the left can decide how much money you’re allowed to make or whether or not you deserve health care?

It is a quest for power. And, it is dangerous.

To be clear: Bernie Sanders is no intellect. He's like "AOC," who doesn’t know the difference between left and right, like literally. She doesn’t know the difference between John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman, two entirely different schools of economic thought.

Comrade Bernie is out there promoting free college for all, even though he barely even graduated.

But, he is a self-described revolutionist.

And the extreme left, therefore, views Comrade Bernie as their savior. I’d ask: savior from what? A strong economy, the most amazing job market in 50 years? A total reversal in the establishment-driven trade agreements that were hurting America’s middle class?

Comrade Bernie and the progressives on the left want to rob Americans of the very thing that our country has always held dear.

Through the beauty and strength of capitalism, we have offered countless generations a chance, a shot at the American Dream.

So, Bernie: before you ruin our country for our children and our grandchildren, maybe consider retirement in Venezuela? It would be a good thing for all.