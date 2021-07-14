Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Biden admin should show support for Cubans 'yearning for freedom': Virginia AG candidate

Protests against Cuba's communist government continue

close
Virginia attorney general candidate and Cuban-American Jason Miyares criticizes the Biden administration's silence regarding protests in Cuba. video

Biden admin should stand with Cuban protestors 'yearning for freedom': Virginia AG candidate

Virginia attorney general candidate and Cuban-American Jason Miyares criticizes the Biden administration's silence regarding protests in Cuba.

Jason Miyares, the candidate for Virginia attorney general, criticized President Biden's response to ongoing Cuban demonstrations on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. Miyares, a Cuban-American, argued that the U.S. should speak with "one voice" for Cubans who are "yearning for freedom."

JASON MIYARES: What we're seeing in Cuba are people that have had 60 years living under the foot of a brutal communist dictatorship, and they want things that, quite frankly, in America, we take for granted every day. They want freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, freedom of speech, and the freedom to choose the destiny of their own government. 

Right now, that has been denied to the Cuban people for over 60 years. And you're seeing a spontaneous outbreak of just the yearning for freedom.

We need to speak with one voice for the Cuban people and say, enough is enough. Give them freedom. Give them freedom and democracy.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Cuban-American and Virginia attorney general candidate Jason Miyares suggests American should speak and show support for Cubans ‘yearning for freedom.’ video

US should speak ‘one voice’ for Cuban people, protests: Virginia AG candidate

Cuban-American and Virginia attorney general candidate Jason Miyares suggests American should speak and show support for Cubans ‘yearning for freedom.’