Expedia rolls out ChatGPT-powered travel planning feature in app
Expedia has introduced a new in-app travel planning feature powered by ChatGPT as the company leans in on bolstering its artificial intelligence tools.
ChatGPT could increase 'threat vector' for cyberattacks and misinformation, experts warn: 'Deepfake generator'
AI and cybersecurity experts say deepfakes and cybercrimes could multiply if criminals take advantage of artificial intelligence technology like ChatGPT.
Tech expert gives AI wake-up call: 'Wolf' is here
With AI tools proven to be unreliable and not particularly truthful, is it time to put a pause on its revolution? Tech experts and academics Pengcheng Shi and Gary Marcus discuss.
AI vs the job market: Experts say tech roles thought 'immune' to automation could face disruption
Tech experts that spoke with Fox News Digital said that artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT can caused job losses but also make roles more efficient.
Indian judge asks ChatGPT to help decide bail for murder suspect
India’s Punjab & Haryana High Court on Monday enlisted the help of artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to help decide bail of a murder suspect.
What Is ChatGPT? What to know about the AI Chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new artificially intelligent chatbot will be integrated with Microsoft Bing threatening Google's dominance as global race in AI technology begins.