OpenAI says this state will play central role in artificial intelligence development

New York is poised to play a central role in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI executives told key business and civic leaders on Tuesday.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke at a private event hosted by the Partnership for New York City and the AI firm revealed a report showing that New York is well-positioned to play a central role in AI development, unlike during other stages of the digital economy, a source familiar with the event told FOX Business.

Altman spoke to the business and civic leaders in attendance and outlined how he sees AI progressing in the next three years as well as why he sees New York as well-positioned to play a leading role in AI development.

According to a copy of the OpenAI report obtained by FOX Business, New York is the top market in the world for active users of the enterprise version of ChatGPT. It also ranks second among U.S. states in terms of developers building their products on OpenAI's infrastructure, while it trails only California and Texas in terms of weekly ChatGPT users.

"OpenAI belongs here," the company wrote in the report. OpenAI said it has more employees working out of its office building in New York City than in any other office aside from San Francisco, and that it has room to triple its size.

"New York's world-class higher ed institutions and irresistible pull for graduates from around the world will help us deliver on our mission to build AI that benefits the most people possible," OpenAI wrote.

OpenAI chief economist Ronnie Chatterji also spoke to the business and civic leaders in attendance about how AI can increase productivity and fuel economic growth, according to a source familiar with the event.

The report noted that economists have projected a wide range of increased productivity from AI, ranging from 0.06% at the low-end to 18%. OpenAI explained that even at the low end, it would add billions of dollars to U.S. gross domestic product given a nearly $30 trillion GDP.

It also said factors that will affect the advancement of AI include geography, organizations and values.

OpenAI added that implementing commonsense rules to protect people from the harms of AI and based on democratic values like those the U.S. has represented on the world stage will help ensure the technology helps as many people as possible.

OpenAI's report also addressed concerns some have raised about the impact of AI on the labor force, as the company wrote that new innovations often complement workers rather than substitute them.

It also said new technologies can lead to the creation of new types of jobs, noting that most of the professions in the workforce today didn't exist prior to 1940.