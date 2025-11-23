Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Artificial intelligence
Published

Watchdog group warns AI teddy bear discusses sexually explicit content, dangerous activities

$99 Kumma bear powered by ChatGPT discussed spanking, BDSM and even offered instructions on how to find knives

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Researchers with a consumer watchdog group said they discovered that an AI-powered talking teddy bear was capable of discussing inappropriate topics, including sexually explicit content and instructions for finding dangerous objects.

The $99 Kumma bear, manufactured in China and marketed by Singapore-based FoloToy, is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o chatbot. According to a Nov. 13 report from the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), the bear discussed spanking, roleplay and even BDSM.

"We were surprised to find how quickly Kumma would take a single sexual topic we introduced into the conversation and run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own," the report said.

"Kumma discussed even more graphic sexual topics in detail, such as explaining different sex positions, giving step-by-step instructions on a common 'knot for beginners' for tying up a partner and describing roleplay dynamics involving teachers and students, and parents and children — scenarios it disturbingly brought up itself," the report added.

CONCERNS OVER SPYING ON CHILDREN WITH SMART TOYS FLAGGED BY GROUP

white teddy bear with gray scarf tied around neck

Researchers said AI-powered teddy bear "Kumma," sold by FoloToy, is capable of having inappropriate conversations, including where to find knives around the house. (Public Interest Research Group/FoloToy / Fox News)

Researchers also warned that the teddy bear offered other concerning guidance, including instructions on where to find knives, pills, matches and plastic bags in the house.

FoloToy CEO Larry Wang told CNN that the company will be "conducting an internal safety audit" after it reportedly removed the rest of its AI-enabled toys from sale.

EXPERTS WARN AI STUFFED ANIMALS COULD 'FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE' HUMAN BRAIN WIRING IN KIDS

electrical box hanging outside white teddy bear

"Kumma" operates with a battery, microphone, speaker and a hotspot, according to researchers. (Public Interest Research Group/FoloToy / Fox News)

OpenAI told FOX Business Sunday that the company is suspending Folotoy for violations over the usage of ChatGPT in the toy products.

"We suspended this developer for violating our policies," OpenAI said. "Our usage policies prohibit any use of our services to exploit, endanger, or sexualize anyone under 18 years old. These rules apply to every developer using our API, and we monitor and enforce them to ensure our services are not used to harm minors."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

PIRG said researchers tested four children's toys including FoloToy's Kumma teddy bear (back middle), Curio's Grok (left), Robot MINI from Little Learners (front middle) and Miko 3 (right). (Public Interest Research Group/FoloToy / Fox News)

While PIRG noted that some conversations with Kumma lasted up to an hour, during which safeguards against harmful content can fail, the company told FOX Business Sunday that significant progress has been made in GPT-5’s reliability over long conversations. OpenAI also stressed that GPT-4o is no longer the default model powering ChatGPT

FoloToy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.