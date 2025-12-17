DoorDash unveils ChatGPT grocery app one week after Instacart debut

DoorDash, Inc. announced Wednesday it is launching a new grocery shopping app inside OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform, just one week after rival Instacart unveiled a similar feature.

The food delivery company said the integration will connect ChatGPT’s suggestions with DoorDash’s nationwide grocery network, allowing customers to turn recipe and meal ideas "directly into grocery orders delivered in as little as an hour."

"This partnership is a major first step toward meeting customers where they look for inspiration and bringing them the DoorDash experience they already know and love," the company said in a statement.

DoorDash co-founder Andy Fang said the partnership would help streamline the meal planning and shopping process, saying, "AI is unlocking an entirely new search and discovery experience for consumers that’s dynamic and personalized.

"We're thrilled to partner with OpenAI to create a seamless experience that allows users to quickly order ingredients for any recipe and check out directly on DoorDash."

Fang added the move is part of a broader push to broaden the use of AI, saying, "As we expand this experience to more shopping categories, our focus is on building AI tools that give people time back and make local shopping easier."

DoorDash said the partnership will make grocery shopping "easier, faster and more convenient," explaining that ChatGPT will be able to tailor recipes based on the user's preferences and turn the ingredients into a grocery list. When the list is complete, the user can open a cart in the DoorDash app and have an order delivered from a local store.

Kroger, Safeway, Bi-Rite, Schnucks, Fairway Markets and Wegmans are among stores participating in the partnership, DoorDash said.

"The DoorDash app in ChatGPT is another step toward bringing our vision to life, where AI connects directly to real-world services, saving people time and effort in their everyday lives," Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, said in a statement.

DoorDash's announcement came a week after Instacart introduced an app on ChatGPT to help customers create an online grocery cart that can be paid for and delivered quickly.

"Instacart and ChatGPT are redefining what's possible in AI-powered shopping," Instacart Chief Technology Officer Anirban Kundu said. "Built on agentic commerce protocol, this experience brings intelligent, real-time support to one of the most essential parts of daily life: getting groceries to feed your family."

The DoorDash app is live in ChatGPT for select users and will expand to iOS, Android, desktop and mobile web in the coming weeks. Instacart's app is fully available on desktop and mobile web, with iOS and Android features rolling out in the coming weeks.