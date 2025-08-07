Musk jabs at OpenAI, says Grok 4 Heavy 'smarter 2 weeks ago' than newly launched GPT-5

Elon Musk escalated tensions in the critical artificial intelligence race Thursday, asserting his most advanced AI model, Grok 4 Heavy, was already outperforming OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-5 two weeks ago.

"Bottom line though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now and G4H is already a lot better," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted to X Thursday. "Let that sink in."

Musk posted hours after OpenAI unveiled GPT-5, its highly anticipated and most advanced AI model. OpenAI said GPT-5, available to all 700 million ChatGPT users, is a significant upgrade from its predecessors and a major step forward in building the capabilities of large language models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the model as "like having a team of PhD-level experts in your pocket." Altman also believes that GPT‑5 marks a major step to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Musk's company, xAI, says Grok 4, its fourth-generation AI chatbot launched July 9, is the "most intelligent model in the world," according to the xAI website.

XAI also describes Grok 4 Heavy as the most powerful version of Grok 4.

On Wednesday, Fox News learned the federal government was leveraging ChatGPT across its agencies, aligning with President Donald Trump's pledge to ensure the U.S. is a leader in developing and regulating artificial intelligence.

"America is the country that started the AI race," Trump said at a tech summit in Washington. "And as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it."

OpenAI and xAI did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

