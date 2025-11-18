Cloudflare down: ChatGPT, X among sites affected by global network issues

A widespread outage at Cloudflare, an Internet infrastructure provider, has disrupted parts of the internet, including sites like ChatGPT and social media platform X.

Cloudflare said on its status page on Tuesday that it identified an issue that was impacting multiple customers and that a fix was being implemented.

"We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London," the company wrote on its status page. "We are continuing to work towards restoring other services."

Cloudflare said at 9:40 a.m. ET that the fix had been implemented and believes the issue is now resolved. The company added that it will continue to monitor for errors and ensure that all disrupted services return to normal.

DISCORD CONFIRMS VENDOR BREACH EXPOSED USER IDS IN RANSOM PLOT

Cloudflare told Reuters in an email that it saw a spike in "unusual traffic" before the widespread errors across its network.

"We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors," the company said.

Others sites that were experiencing issues included Coinbase, Moody's and NJ Transit.

Reports about Cloudflare issues reached a peak of nearly 5,000, though such reports appeared to have eased to about 600 by 8 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, an outage-tracking tool.

GOOGLE TO INVEST $40B IN TEXAS DATA CENTERS IN MAJOR AI PUSH

Cloudflare is a San Francisco-based company that provides internet infrastructure that aims to protect websites from online threats.

The outage is the latest mass disruption to hit internet services in the last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

In October, Microsoft's Azure cloud portal faced an outage that affected access to Office 365, Minecraft and other services. A massive outage at Amazon that same month resulted in disruptions at thousands of websites and some of the most popular apps, such as Snapchat and Reddit. Both companies resolved the issues at the time.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.