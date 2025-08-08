Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman says GPT-5 could 'save a lot of lives,' fuel $100B enterprise AI boom

OpenAI CEO highlights physician assistant capabilities and efficiency gains for companies

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explains how GPT-5 will change what users and businesses can do with A.I. on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Sam Altman unveils OpenAI's highly anticipated GPT-5: 'Significant step' toward AI intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explains how GPT-5 will change what users and businesses can do with A.I. on 'Mornings with Maria.'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the launch of CHATGPT-5 marks a major step forward in AI capabilities, one he believes could help save lives and unlock massive economic value. 

"You can imagine, like a physician assistant, that a company could build with GPT-5," said Altman on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. 

"That would really potentially save a lot of lives."

MUSK JABS AT OPENAI, SAYS GROK 4 HEAVY 'SMARTER 2 WEEKS AGO' THAN NEWLY LAUNCHED GPT-5

Altman described the new model as a "significant" step forward for the company and the technology in general, comparing its intelligence to having PhD-level experts at your fingertips.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at Microsoft Build Conference in Seattle on May 21, 2024.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) (Jason Redmond/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He also teased OpenAI’s ambitions to turn GPT-5 into a powerful revenue driver, describing plans to sell tools to companies to boost their productivity and efficiency, 

"I think a company like OpenAI will be able to build a $100 billion business line, just selling products to other businesses," said Altman. 

"The efficiency gains, the value delivered is so worth it that, I think, I think, we can now build a huge business here, and we're excited to get going on that."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.