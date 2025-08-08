OpenAI's Sam Altman says GPT-5 could 'save a lot of lives,' fuel $100B enterprise AI boom

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the launch of CHATGPT-5 marks a major step forward in AI capabilities, one he believes could help save lives and unlock massive economic value.

"You can imagine, like a physician assistant, that a company could build with GPT-5," said Altman on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"That would really potentially save a lot of lives."

Altman described the new model as a "significant" step forward for the company and the technology in general, comparing its intelligence to having PhD-level experts at your fingertips.

He also teased OpenAI’s ambitions to turn GPT-5 into a powerful revenue driver, describing plans to sell tools to companies to boost their productivity and efficiency,

"I think a company like OpenAI will be able to build a $100 billion business line, just selling products to other businesses," said Altman.

"The efficiency gains, the value delivered is so worth it that, I think, I think, we can now build a huge business here, and we're excited to get going on that."

