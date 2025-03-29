Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Business Tech
Published

Elon Musk's AI company buys X in blockbuster $33B stock deal

The merger values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion

close
 Arm CEO Rene Haas discusses Big Tech pledging billions for AI on The Claman Countdown. video

Artificial intelligence is a game changer, Arm CEO says

 Arm CEO Rene Haas discusses Big Tech pledging billions for AI on The Claman Countdown.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has acquired the tech billionaire’s social media platform X in a blockbuster deal that values X at $33 billion.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the announcement on the social media platform on Friday and said the deal was an all-stock transaction that will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.

He said the combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion, or $45 billion less than its $12 billion debt.  

Musk X page in background of xAI photo

In this photo illustration, the xAI logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the official profile of Elon Musk, of the social network X in the background. xAI has acquired the tech billionaire’s social media platform X in a blockbuster deal that valu (Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FEDERAL JUDGE DENIES MUSK MOVE TO BLOCK OPENAI'S SHIFT TO FOR-PROFIT MODEL

Musk, the world’s richest man, purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022 to roll back censorship on the platform while also stating that it was underutilized.

"The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge," Musk wrote.

"This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress."

He wrote that X is the digital town square where more than 600 million active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth.

"In the last two years, has been transformed into one of the most efficient companies in the world, positioning it to deliver scalable future growth,' Musk wrote. 

xAI’s flagship product is Grok, an AI chatbot that’s already integrated into X for premium subscribers. It is meant to compete with other chatbots like ChatGPT, which is made by OpenAI. xAI also competes with Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude.

Elon Musk

In December 2024, Musk asked a court to stop OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT — from transitioning into a for-profit entity, Reuters reported.  (Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK AND TECH LEADER SAM ALTMAN GET INTO WAR OF WORDS OVER AI INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 along with Sam Altman, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman and others but split from the company in early 2018 after failing to secure control over the company as its majority shareholder and CEO. He later attempted to convince its founders to merge it with Tesla. 

Musk then founded xAI in March 2023 and recently raised $10 billion in a funding round that valued the company at $75 billion, according to a media report. xAI rolled out its new chatbot Grok-3 last month.

In December 2024, Musk asked a court to stop OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT — from transitioning into a for-profit entity, Reuters reported. 

xAI Grok

xAI’s flagship product is Grok, an AI chatbot that’s already integrated into X for premium subscribers. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As competition in AI intensifies, xAI has been ramping up its data center capacity to train more advanced models, and its supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, called "Colossus," is touted as the largest in the world.

The X platform could serve to further distribute xAI products, while also providing a real-time feed of users' musings, screenshots and other data.

Reuters contributed to this report. 