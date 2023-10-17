Tim Cook goes to China, where early iPhone 15 sales are reportedly sluggish

Tim Cook recently went to China, where some analysts have indicated sales of the newest iPhone models kicked off at a sluggish pace.

Apple, which Cook has led as CEO for over a decade, officially introduced its new iPhone lineup — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — in mid-September during a closely watched live event.

The devices, which range in price based on the model, have since hit the consumer markets in America, China and other countries.

The iPhone maker’s CEO documented aspects of his trip this week using Weibo, showing he at one point attended events at an Apple store in Chengdu. That event involved the successful Honor of Kings video game, according to a social media post Tuesday.

In China, Jefferies suggested in an analysis earlier this week that the iPhone has seen a decrease in the amount sold following the newest lineup’s debut compared to the prior year, according to CNBC. The outlet earlier reported on Cook’s travels and iPhone 15 sales in China.

The report also showed Huawei, which has faced U.S. sanctions, gained ground in terms of Chinese market share on Apple, which saw its position slip. The Mate 60 Pro, the latest phone from Huawei and competition for the iPhone, recently had its own rollout.

Early data from Counterpoint Research indicated the first 17 days of iPhone 15 availability in the country, when held up against those of the iPhone 14, appeared 4.5% lower in terms of unit sales, the firm said in a press release Tuesday.

"China’s headline numbers for the 15 series are in the red," Counterpoint Research analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in the release, linking that to a "broader decline in consumer spending" in China.

"But the shorter pre-holiday shopping period coupled with supply mismatches on the Pro Max (with consumers shying away from the blue) could push some of the demand to calendar Q4."

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on the China trip and iPhone 15 sales.

For the nine days it was initially available, the iPhone 15 had comparatively experienced "double-digit increases" in U.S. unit sales, Counterpoint Research reported. The Pro Max in particular was popular, according to the firm.

Apple is charging $799 for the iPhone 15, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone Pro Max in the U.S.

The company has seen its iPhone category produce $156.78 billion in net sales over the first three quarters of this fiscal year, a figure that contributed to its $293.79 billion total net sales in that time frame. Compared to the same nine-month period last year, overall net sales have declined 3.4%.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple has also put out the Series 9 of its Apple Watch with a slew of new features. That device was announced alongside the phone.

Most recently, on Tuesday, Apple revealed a USB-C-equipped Apple Pencil option. The new model will bring the total types of styles offered by the company up to three once it comes out in early November in the U.S.