Apple to offer USB-C equipped Apple Pencil with new pricing

Apple will bring USB-C to its soon-to-be-released new Apple Pencil option.

The new stylus, slated for an early November debut, will mark the latest Apple product to incorporate the charging format. The tech giant recently added USB-C to all four versions of its iPhone 15 and the second-generation AirPods Pro in September, when it held its live "Wonderlust" event.

Apple has set the price for the USB-C-equipped stylus at $79, according to a Tuesday press release. The iPhone maker described the Apple Pencil with USB-C as its "most affordable model."

Its cost will be $20 lower than the first-generation Apple Pencil and $50 lower than the second generation.

It has functionality with any iPad built with that type of charging format, the company said.

The USB-C port for pairing and charging will be covered beneath a sliding cap, per Apple.

The matte-finished stylus has "pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity" — features that it shares in common with the other two types of Apple Pencils, according to the company. Users will also get the option of affixing it to the side of their iPad using magnetism to help preserve the battery while storing it that way.

It does not include the popular pressure sensitivity that the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils have, Apple said. Double-tap to switch tools and wireless pairing and charging aren’t built into it, either.

Apple first started selling Apple pencils roughly eight years ago.

The company has its next set of quarterly financial results due out in early November.

In August, the iPhone maker saw a 1.4% year-over-year decrease in its third-quarter net sales, dipping from $82.96 billion in 2022 to nearly $81.8 billion. Its net income came in at $19.88 billion, a lift of 2.3% compared to the same three-month period last year.

