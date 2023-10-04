Apple releases software update to fix iPhone 15 overheating

Apple released a software update on Wednesday to address an overheating issue affecting the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.

The update will impact devices running Apple’s iOS 17 operating system and provides "important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected," the company explained.

Apple announced Saturday that it identified a bug in the iOS17 software that contributed to iPhones running warmer than expected, an issue that buyers had flagged since the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were released on Sept. 22.

The company said that although the phones were running hotter than they should, the issue didn’t pose a safety or injury risk and wouldn’t have a negative effect on the phone’s long-term performance.

Apple added that the iPhone overheating was partly caused by "some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system."

Among the third-party apps were Meta’s Instagram as well as ride-sharing app Uber. Over the weekend, Apple said it was "working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out." Instagram released an update to its app last week that was aimed at addressing the issue.

Although there was some speculation that the iPhone 15’s titanium frame was contributing to the overheating, Apple said the metal is actually better at dissipating heat when the phone is running than older stainless-steel iPhones.

Aside from the software bug, the company said iPhones tend to run warmer in the days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity" associated with data downloads and software updates to the phone’s operating system as well as apps.

Also, using a new iPhone for an extended time while playing games, watching videos or using the wireless charging feature can cause it to run hotter than normal.

Reuters contributed to this report.