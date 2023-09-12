Expand / Collapse search
Apple reveals its highly anticipated iPhone 15

It offers an array of new features

Apple is very close to a 'screaming buy': Kenny Polcari

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses whether investors should wait for Apple's stock to go lower or buy the dip now on 'Varney & Co.'

It's official – the iPhone 15 will soon become available.

Apple gave consumers the official introduction to the device on Tuesday while holding its "Wonderlust" event. It came after rumors and speculation about what new features and tech the latest versions of iPhone would have had circulated for months in anticipation.

With the new iPhone 15, users will receive Dynamic Island, a 48 megapixel primary camera and other features.

APPLE RENEWS IPHONE CHIP SUPPLY DEAL WITH QUALCOMM THROUGH 2026

AAPL APPLE INC. 179.36 +1.18 +0.66%

The company also gave details about its newest Apple Watch models – the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The former marks the company's "first-ever carbon neutral" product, Apple said. 

The Apple logo on a store in Sydney

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Apple has seen its products and services bring in a total of $293.79 billion in net sales in the first three quarters of its fiscal 2023 year. In the same time frame last year, it generated $304.18 billion.

Apple

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015.

APPLE TO MORE FROM LIGHTNING CHARGER TO USB-C FORMAT FOR IPHONES

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.