Apple reveals its highly anticipated iPhone 15

It's official – the iPhone 15 will soon become available.

Apple gave consumers the official introduction to the device on Tuesday while holding its "Wonderlust" event. It came after rumors and speculation about what new features and tech the latest versions of iPhone would have had circulated for months in anticipation.

With the new iPhone 15, users will receive Dynamic Island, a 48 megapixel primary camera and other features.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 179.36 +1.18 +0.66%

The company also gave details about its newest Apple Watch models – the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The former marks the company's "first-ever carbon neutral" product, Apple said.

Apple has seen its products and services bring in a total of $293.79 billion in net sales in the first three quarters of its fiscal 2023 year. In the same time frame last year, it generated $304.18 billion.

