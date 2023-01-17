Microsoft reportedly joining other tech firms in announcing layoffs

Microsoft reportedly has plans to slash its headcount soon.

Sky News reported Tuesday that Microsoft was working out plans to potentially do layoffs that would affect approximately 5% of its employees.

OVER 25,000 GLOBAL TECH WORKERS LAID OFF SINCE START OF 2023

In its latest annual report, the tech company said its total full-time headcount at the end of June was 221,000. Of those, 122,000 were located in the U.S.

The company declined to comment to FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 240.35 +1.12 +0.47%

Microsoft did some layoffs in 2022, including some in October that reportedly impacted fewer than 1,000 workers and others in July that the company said affected a "small number."

LENDINGCLUB SLASHING HEADCOUNT BY 225

The potential cuts reported Tuesday come as multiple other companies have announced layoffs in the past several months.

Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of Facebook, said in November its staff would be trimmed by over 11,000. About a week prior to that, ride-share company Lyft announced a 13% reduction, equating to roughly 683 employees.

SALESFORCE TO LAYOFF 10% OF WORKFORCE TO CUT COSTS AMID ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

More recently, financial services firm LendingClub Corporation, software company Salesforce and online styling service StitchFix indicated they are doing job cuts.

E-commerce giant Amazon is slated to start slashing its headcount by 18,000 on Wednesday.