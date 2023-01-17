Over 25,000 global tech workers laid off since start of 2023

Over 25,000 tech workers have lost their jobs globally just 17 days into the new year, according to data from Layoff.ai.

The latest data shows 101 tech companies worldwide have laid off 25,436 employees so far in 2023. More than 22,400 of those employees are in the U.S.

Though that figure is high, it's just a fraction of the 154,336 workers that were laid off in 2022 from over 1,000 global tech companies, the data shows.

The platform listed the companies and the number of employees let go at each firm.

Meta, Amazon and Salesforce topped the list with the most layoffs between November 2022 and January 2023, according to the data.

Meta announced it was cutting 11,000 positions last fall, and Salesforce announced earlier this month it was trimming back its workforce by 10%.

Amazon recently announced it was slashing more than 18,000 jobs as it contends with the challenging economic environment and the consequences of hiring too rapidly over the course of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would begin to contact affected employees who are part of the company's largest layoff in history on Jan. 18.

The more than 18,000 jobs represent a fraction of its global workforce. However, the move underscores the troubles that the industry is facing amid the uncertain economic environment.

Over the past several months, several companies have announced layoffs to cut costs as the Federal Reserve tries to tame inflation.

DoorDash, Blue Apron, BuzzFeed, Vimeo, Lyft and Twitter are among the major players in the industry that have recently trimmed back on staff.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs announced it is slashing 3,200 positions as recently as last week.