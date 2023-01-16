Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon begins cutting 18,000 workers in its biggest layoffs ever

Amazon's layoffs are just a fraction of its 1.5M global workforce

close
The Heritage Foundation's Andy Puzder discusses Amazon's sweeping layoffs and how the labor force has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic on "Fox Business Tonight." video

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 workers this week

The Heritage Foundation's Andy Puzder discusses Amazon's sweeping layoffs and how the labor force has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic on "Fox Business Tonight."

Amazon's workforce reduction – the largest in its history – will begin Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a blog post that the company was laying off about 18,000 people as it seeks to cut costs and would begin contacting impacted employees on Jan. 18.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," Jassy said in the Jan. 4 post. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure."

Amazon declined to comment beyond the blog post. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 98.12 +2.85 +2.99%

AMAZON PLANS TO LAY OFF 10K EMPLOYEES: REPORT

The layoffs, which are just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce and part of the company's ongoing annual operative review, will mostly impact the company’s Amazon Stores division — which encompasses its e-commerce business as well as company’s brick-and-mortar stores — and its PXT organizations, which handle human resources and other functions.

Amazon truck outside a fulfillment facility

Amazon's workforce reduction – the largest in its history – will begin Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens/File / AP Newsroom)

Jassy first warned employees in November that layoffs were on the horizon given the uncertain economy and the fact that the company rapidly hired over the pandemic.

In the Nov. 17 post, Jassy told employees that Amazon decided to eliminate a number of positions across its devices and books businesses. He also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its PXT organization.

Packages riding on a belt are scanned to be loaded onto delivery trucks at the Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, on Aug. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File / AP Newsroom)

AMAZON HALTS CORPORATE HIRING, CITING 'UNCERTAIN' ECONOMY

As part of the company's annual operating planning review, it looks at each of its businesses to see what changes need to be made for the long-term health of the business.

However, Jassy further warned that there would be more role reductions in early 2023 as part of this annual planning process.

close
The Board Curators founder and CEO Daphne E. Jones says Big Tech "is going to come back" after massive industry layoffs. video

Big Tech layoffs are 'overexuberance' of market bullishness: Jones

The Board Curators founder and CEO Daphne E. Jones says Big Tech "is going to come back" after massive industry layoffs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Although the company didn't disclose a headcount at the time of the November announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported that 10,000 positions would be impacted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.