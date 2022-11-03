Lyft laying off nearly 700 workers

Lyft announced Thursday that it is slashing its headcount by 13%.

Approximately 683 employees will lose their jobs in the layoffs, which co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said in a memo will "impact every organization in the company." The ride-share company had 5,000 employees at the end of June, according to its most recent quarterly filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 13.88 -0.12 -0.86%

The layoffs were "based on deprioritization initiatives, an effort to reduce management layers, broader savings goals, and, in some cases, performance trajectory," the co-founders said. They pointed to "several challenges playing out across the economy," including a looming "probable" recession and rising insurance costs.

In September, Lyft spokesperson Ashley Adams told FOX Business that the ride-share company was "pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year." The news of that move was first reported by the New York Post.

LYFT FREEZING US HIRING FOR REMAINER OF YEAR

The Lyft employees affected by the layoffs announced Thursday will receive at least 10 weeks of pay, with those who worked at the company for more than four years getting an additional four, according to the memo. They will also get health care through April, career assistance and accelerated equity vesting.

Lyft expects the layoffs to come with roughly $27 million to $32 million in costs "related to employee severance and benefits costs," it said in an SEC filing.

STRIPE SLASHES 14% OF WORKFORCE

The company also has plans to sell its first-party vehicle service business amid its cost-cutting efforts, Green and Zimmer said. Workers with roles in that segment are expected to get positions with the company that takes it over, according to the memo.

"We are not immune to the realities of inflation and a slowing economy," the Lyft co-founders said. "We need 2023 to be a period where we can better execute without having to change plans in response to external events – and the tough reality is that today’s actions set us up to do that."

Lyft’s outlook for its third quarter remains unchanged, according to the company. It is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial results Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE