Microsoft lays off more employees amid weakness in PC market demand

Microsoft has laid off more employees as the tech giant expects its revenue growth to slow down due to weakness in PC market demand.

"Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly," a Microsoft spokesperson told FOX Business. "We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead."

Sources told Axios, the first to report the story, that the cuts affected fewer than 1,000 employees across multiple divisions, staff levels and regions of the world.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 237.53 +8.97 +3.92%

The move comes after the company let go of a "small number" of employees in July as part of a "strategic alignment." As of June 30, Microsoft had a total global workforce of 221,000 employees, including 122,000 in the U.S. and 99,000 internationally.

CISCO PARTNERS WITH MICROSOFT TO ADD TEAMS TO ITS MEETING DEVICES

Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood warned on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in July that it would "slow the rate of hiring to focus on key growth areas."

"Continued weakness in the PC market demand and advertising spend will impact Windows OEM, Surface, LinkedIn, and search and news advertising revenue," Hood added at the time.

Image 1 of 2

The company will report first-quarter earnings on Oct. 25.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other big tech firms that have laid off employees include Peloton, Snap Inc., Netflix and Coinbase.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 7.70 -0.06 -0.71% SNAP SNAP INC. 10.59 +0.60 +6.01% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 245.10 +15.10 +6.57% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 66.66 -2.51 -3.63% LYFT LYFT INC. 13.14 +0.48 +3.79% META META PLATFORMS INC. 134.04 +7.28 +5.74% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 99.97 +3.41 +3.53% AAPL APPLE INC. 142.41 +4.03 +2.91% SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 86.72 +4.93 +6.03%

Meanwhile, tech companies that have paused or slowed hiring include Lyft, Meta Platforms, Google, Apple and Spotify.