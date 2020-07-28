Who is Amazon PR chief Jay Carney?

If Jay Carney, Amazon's head of public relations, seems like a familiar face to you, that shouldn't come as a surprise — Carney was White House press secretary under President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2014.

Carney, 55, has been with Amazon since 2015. Carney, a Yale University graduate, got his start as a reporter with the Miami Herald before moving to Time Magazine, according to his LinkedIn. Then he jumped over to former Vice President Joe Biden's office in 2009 before becoming the president's top spokesperson.

Now Carney is the head of public policy and public relations for one of the most powerful corporations in the world, which has expanded from e-commerce to surveillance systems and cloud computing. He has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although the spokesperson is not supposed to become the story, Carney has created a few headaches for Amazon, and not just over his ill-received tweet calling MLB umpires "overweight, diabetic, half-blind geriatrics" that he was forced to apologize for in 2019.

Carney received criticism after writing an op-ed in The New York Times in February titled "Why Bernie Sanders Praised Amazon." The op-ed focused on Sen. Bernie Sanders' congratulating Amazon for implementing a $15-an-hour minimum wage, but critics said it glossed over Sanders' original push for Amazon to raise wages and his more recent criticism of the corporation.

Amazon is known for playing its cards close to the vest when it comes to communicating with the public and media about its next moves or responses to criticism from both the right and left. However, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is set to testify before Congress for the first time as part of a House antitrust investigation in late July.

