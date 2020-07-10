Facebook fixes error that caused Spotify, Waze, other app outages

Facebook has fixed a technical error that may have caused apps including Spotify, TikTok, Waze and others to crash Thursday night and Friday morning on Apple devices.

Apps including Spotify, TikTok, Waze, Pinterest, Tinder, Nintendo, Viber and SoudCloud use Facebook's software development kit (SDK) technology. A single error with the SDK, therefore, appears to have caused the multiple app outages.

"We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash," Facebook wrote on the "Issues" page of its platform for developers Friday before changing the "Current State" of the issue to "Resolved."

The error led to mass panic on social media once people realized they could not listen to an endless stream of music using their Spotify apps. Spotify, TikTok and Viber tweeted that they were looking into the issue.

Some tech experts were quick to link the issue to a Facebook SDK error, noting that it has happened before. A Spotify software engineer also pointed to Facebook SDK as the issue in response to a tweet from The Independent that said the music streaming app had "stopped working."

Spotify and TikTok tweeted later that the error had been resolved Friday morning.

Facebook notes that the issue caused a "sudden spike in crashes arising from the Facebook iOS SDK."

