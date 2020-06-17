Kim Kardashian joins Spotify with Joe Rogan

Kim Kardashian West reached a deal with Spotify for a podcast about her work with the Innocence Project, according to people familiar with the matter, exploring topics that have come to the forefront of the national conversation in recent weeks.

Continue Reading Below

The show, which will be exclusively available on Spotify, will highlight the work of the nonprofit legal organization that seeks to exonerate people who have been wrongly convicted.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 199.83 +14.35 +7.74%

Ms. Kardashian West and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi are to co-produce and co-host the show, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

SPOTIFY TO BRING ON JOE ROGAN PODCAST AS EXCLUSIVE

Ms. Kardashian West is studying law via an apprenticeship, in lieu of law school, and she has said she intends to take the California bar examination. In 2018, President Trump, after meeting with the reality star and entrepreneur to discuss prison and sentencing reform, commuted the life sentence of a woman who had served 22 years in federal prison on a nonviolent drug conviction. Ms. Kardashian West had been seeking clemency for the woman, Alice Marie Johnson.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PROPOSE LIMITING INTERNET FIRMS' PROTECTIONS

The podcast is part of a push by Spotify to fortify its business with nonmusical content. The service recently struck a licensing deal worth more than $100 million with Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, and is seeking to ink more agreements to reach additional listeners.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

It comes amid widespread political unrest and activism following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, which has provoked a wide-ranging reckoning over the way black people are treated in the U.S.

Spotify has been focused on podcasts for more than a year, spending over $600 million to snap up companies and content. So far, it has purchased Gimlet Media, a maker of highly produced podcasts, and the Ringer, a sports and pop-culture outlet that has made more than 30 podcasts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS