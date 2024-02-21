Apple targeting sports fans with new app

Apple is targeting sports enthusiasts with its latest app.

The new Apple Sports app aims to provide users with scores and other data for teams competing in multiple leagues in real-time.

Apple Sports users "can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds" within the app, the tech giant said. For the betting odds, it shows the moneyline, total and spread for a given match-up.

The free-to-download app, which lets users label their favorite teams and leagues, went live Wednesday in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Its icon, once downloaded, resembles a soccer field.

In a post on X, CEO Tim Cook touted the app as making "following your favorite teams and leagues fast and simple," adding, "I can’t wait to use it during the 2024 @MLS Season, which kicks off tonight between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake on #MLSSeasonPass!"



On top of Major League Soccer (MLS) and its 29 teams, Apple Sports has the ability to surface data for six other soccer leagues — Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A — as well as the NBA, college basketball and the NHL to start.

The MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL and WNBA will later appear in the app, according to Apple.

Apple Sports also has a feature that enables sports fans who want to tune into a game to move to Apple TV and other streaming apps. They will need to have active subscriptions for the games.

As part of Apple’s overall sports-related endeavors, it shows MLS games on Apple TV+ through the tech giant’s "MLS Season Pass" that it kicked off last year as part of a 10-year exclusive deal it inked with the league. It also has "Friday Night Baseball."

Apple Sports joins the slew of other apps that the tech giant has created over the years, ranging from ones geared toward productivity and wellness to entertainment and creativity.

iPhones with iOS 17.2 or later can support the sports data-focused app, according to Apple.