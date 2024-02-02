Expand / Collapse search
Apple sees 'great opportunity' for Vision Pro headset for businesses

The augmented reality headset, which starts at $3,499.99, made its official debut last week

Apple of my 'IMAX': A movie theater in your home

Apple executives said they believe the newly-released Vision Pro offers a "great opportunity" for the business world. 

CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri both expressed optimism about the augmented reality headset and how businesses can use it the day before the device’s launch.

The Vision Pro, which the iPhone maker has described as a "revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world," made its official debut Friday in U.S. stores and online. It has a starting price tag of $3,499.99. 

Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro headset is seen on display at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on Feb. 2, 2024 in New York City. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien were at the opening of the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"We are seeing strong excitement in Enterprise," Maestri said on Thursday about the Vision Pro. "Leading organizations across many industries such as Walmart, Nike, Vanguard, Stryker, Bloomberg and SAP have started leveraging and investing in Apple Vision Pro as their new platform to bring innovative spatial computing experiences to their customers and employees."

APPLE QUARTERLY PROFIT, REVENUE TOP WALL STREET TARGETS BUT CHINA LAGS

Cook told those tuning into Apple’s first-quarter earnings call he had seen several demos from companies, including a merchandising app from Walmart that he described as "very cool." 

Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro headset is seen on display at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on Feb. 2, 2024 in New York City. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien were at the opening of the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There are firms that are doing design collaboration apps. There are field service applications. Really all over the map," he added. "There are applications that are for control center, command center kind of things."

Companies have already created over 600 apps and games geared toward the Vision Pro and its "spatial" features that debuted along with the device. The NBA, Disney+, Box and Microsoft, among others, put out such apps last week.

APPLE WATCHES GO ON SALE WITHOUT BLOOD OXYGEN SENSOR AMID PATENT DISPUTE

Those came on top of over 1 million iOS and iPadOS apps that Apple said had Vision Pro compatibility.

AAPL APPLE INC. 185.85 -1.01 -0.54%

Cook pointed to the augmented reality headset’s "ton of use cases" as part of his reasoning for why Apple thinks "there’s a nice opportunity there [in enterprise] for Vision Pro."

He also said Apple has "really concluded that we can do both" consumer and enterprise as a company.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives as people stand in line to purchase the Apple Vision Pro headset at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on Feb. 2, 2024 in New York City. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien were at th (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cook participated Friday in a celebratory launch event at Apple’s retail store on New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

APPLE TOPS SAMSUNG IN GLOBAL SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS FOR FIRST TIME IN 2023

The tech giant fielded at least 200,000 Vision Pro pre-order sales ahead of the Friday launch, MacRumors reported.

Apple

Other recent product releases from Apple include the iPhone 15 slate, the Apple Watch Series 9 and new iterations of its iMac and MacBook Pro. 

Apple’s stock posted an over 3% drop in price over last week but remained 20% higher than 12 months ago.