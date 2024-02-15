Prayer app Hallow takes top spot on Apple App Store

Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow now occupies the top spot on Apple's App Store as it continues to see a surge in downloads after the airing of its Super Bowl ad and the beginning of Lent on Wednesday.

Hallow co-founder Alex Jones took to X to celebrate, sending out a screenshot of the milestone and writing, "For the first time in history, Jesus has the #1 app in the App Store."

Hallow, which launched in 2018, has been the most downloaded and used Catholic app in the world for years, but Jones says the team is "blown away" that it reached No. 1 across all apps.

"When we started Hallow, it would've been crazy for us to imagine a thousand people praying together on it, much less 1 million," Jones told FOX Business.

"Never in a million years would I have imagined we'd be at the top of the App Store," he said. "The other folks in the top 100 apps are just such incredible and popular apps with tens of thousands of employees: Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, Google, Instagram. What a crazy world to think Hallow is No. 1."

He added, "God is doing incredible things. All glory and credit and praise belongs to him."

Hallow has partnered with several high-profile figures for content creation on the app, including actors Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumi, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen." The two actors were featured in the app's 30-second Super Bowl ad, which led a prayer among the record-breaking viewership.

Hallow reached the top spot in the App Store on Wednesday, which was Ash Wednesday, the first day of the liturgical season of Lent . It also marked the launch of Hallow's annual Pray40 "prayer challenge," which continues until Easter.

Jones said he is so proud of Hallow's team, but for him, the most incredible thing has been the feedback from so many users who are giving prayer a try after they had fallen away for years. He said being a part of just one person's journey with Christ is a blessing.

"It can be easy in our world today to feel like we're losing the fight, like evil and hate and division just always seems to dominate," he told FOX Business. "But hopefully this can act as some little light for folks, something to reinspire our confidence in God."

