First Paramount, now Apple. Warren Buffett's Berkshire sells shares of tech giant

Berkshire Hathaway dumped a small portion of its Apple shares.

That selloff, which involved just over 10 million shares, accompanied the Warren Buffett-helmed conglomerate shrinking its holdings in Paramount Global by 32% and making other portfolio adjustments in the fourth quarter.

Even with the cut, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Apple, at over 905.5 million shares, remained massive, a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed. It equated to about $174.3 billion.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on Berkshire Hathaway’s move but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Apple dates back about eight years.

Some other changes the conglomerate made to its investments in the fourth quarter were selling some shares of HP Inc. and acquiring more of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum Corp, according to the SEC filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 182.31 -1.55 -0.84% BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 610,086.00 +3,086.10 +0.51% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 405.99 +2.54 +0.63%

Berkshire said that its holdings, which also include stocks of companies like Amazon, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and Visa, had a collective value of nearly $374.4 billion. That means Apple makes up roughly half of that.

Shares of the tech giant, known for making the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro and other products, have posted a 19% increase in the past year and a roughly 1.5% drop since the beginning of January.

Much of Buffett’s $133.5 billion personal fortune comes from his own stake in Berkshire Hathaway, according to Forbes.