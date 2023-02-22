Expand / Collapse search
Apple has no-prick glucose monitor in the works

It has been in the works for years

Apple has reportedly been developing a no-prick glucose monitor.

The project to develop the monitoring system involving silicon photonics and optical absorption spectroscopy for blood sugar level detection has been making progress, according to Bloomberg, which on Wednesday cited people familiar with it. The current stage is reportedly proof-of-concept.

Apple

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

It has been in the works at Apple for years, as far back as the tech giant’s 2010 acquisition of startup RareLight, per Bloomberg. Since then, there has reportedly been testing of it involving prediabetic and Type 2 diabetic individuals. Others unsure of whether they have the condition were also tested, according to the outlet.

BIDEN ADMIN DECLINES TO OVERRULE TRADE COURT'S IMPORT BAN ON APPLE WATCH

The no-prick glucose monitoring system falls under the purview of Apple’s Exploratory Design Group, though its development previously secretly occurred through Avolonte Health LLC, the outlet reported.

Bloomberg said a wearable iPhone-sized prototype is being developed. The company reportedly hopes for Apple Watches to eventually have the monitoring integrated in them.

The Apple Watch Series 8 on sale at the company's Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The latest iPhone hits stores Friday, and Apple Inc. is counting on well-heeled shoppers to make the device a hit during a year of roarin (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

APPLE DELAYS DEVELOPMENT OF AR GLASSES INDEFINITELY: REPORT

Apple’s watch currently sports sleep, activity, heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature and cycle tracking, among other health-related features. Some researchers are utilizing the Apple Watch’s heart-related features for various studies, the company has said.

Bloomberg reported Apple could pose significant competition to makers of glucose monitors that require skin pricks should the tech giant successfully develop and bring its noninvasive one to market in the future.

Apple logo

 U.S. prosecutors have charged a former Apple Inc employee with defrauding the iPhone maker out of more than $10 million in a series of schemes.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

In America, there are some 37.3 million people with diabetes and 96 million with prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

APPLE POSTS DISAPPOINTING FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Apple’s wearables, home and accessories segment — which includes its Apple Watch — posted $13.48 billion in net sales for the company’s fiscal 2023 first quarter. That figure made up roughly 11.5% of its $117.15 billion total net sales for the three-month period.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.