Apple delays development of AR glasses indefinitely: report

Technical difficulties have caused Apple to delay releasing its anticipated augmented-reality glasses indefinitely, according to a new media report.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that despite the challenges facing the release of the new AR glasses, the iPhone maker still plans to release its new mixed-reality headset this spring.

The headset will run on the company's new xrOS operating system and will be named the "Reality Pro." Unlike the delayed AR glasses, Apple's mixed-reality product combines both real-world environments and simulated computer imagery rather than entirely virtual spaces.

The device will reportedly cost users approximately $3,000, according to Bloomberg. Instead of continuing to spend time and resources developing the now-delayed AR glasses, the company plans on producing a less expensive follow-up version of the headset for release in 2024 or early 2025.

The report notes that Apple intends to lower the price of the follow-up headset by using chips similar to those in the iPhone.

The headset will put the technology giant directly in competition with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. Last year, Zuckerberg launched the metaverse, a virtual reality landscape that allows users to interact with other users from around the world.

Apple holds a formidable position in the virtual and augmented reality industry because both its tablets and smartphone products allow users to experience augmented reality from third-party developers.