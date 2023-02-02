Expand / Collapse search
Apple posts disappointing first quarter results

It was Apple's biggest quarterly revenue drop since 2016

Apple on Thursday released its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023, with revenue, earnings per share and two of its segments coming in below estimates. 

The company reported generating $117.2 billion in first-quarter revenue. That figure was below the $121.1 billion estimated by Refinitiv analysts.

In comparison, its first-quarter revenue for fiscal 2022 was $123.9 billion. 

APPLE DELAYS DEVELOPMENT OF AR GLASSES INDEFINITELY: REPORT

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker said its net income narrowed 13% from the $34.6 billion reported in the same period the prior year, posting $30 billion. It reported a diluted earnings-per-share of $1.88, meaning it was lower than analysts’ $1.94 estimate.

Two of its operating segments, iPad and services, topped analyst expectations. 

The company said it posted roughly $9.4 billion in quarterly iPad net sales, compared to $7.25 billion in the same period the year before. Estimates had put iPad net sales at $7.76 billion for the first-quarter of fiscal 2023.

Services had $20.77 billion in net sales, above estimates of $20.67 billion.

AAPL APPLE INC. 150.82 +5.39 +3.71%

"We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis," Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement. 

APPLE PRODUCTION IN CHINA BEGINS TO CATCH UP DESPITE COVID-19 WOES

Apple's other segments – iPhone, Mac, and wearables, home and accessories – were below estimates from Refinitiv analysts.

First-quarter net sales for the iPhone segment fell 8% year-over-year to about $65.78 billion, while its Mac net sales came in at roughly $7.74 billion. Estimates for those segments were $68.29 billion and $9.63 billion, respectively.

Wearables, home and accessories saw $13.48 billion in net sales for the first quarter, compared to the $15.22 billion analysts had projected.

APPLE CEO'S PAY DEPENDS ON STOCK PERFORMANCE IN 2023

CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that Apple was "excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base," something he called a "major milestone."