Amazon, Apple, Google lead tech coronavirus White House meeting

Big tech is joining the fight against the coronavirus.

Representatives from Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter are expected to visit the White House on Wednesday, FOX Business has learned. These executives will be joined by officials from government agencies including Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and the U.S. Labor Department, to name a few.

White House Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will lead the meeting.

These Silicon Valley companies are set to discuss coordination efforts and information sharing between their industry and the U.S. government involving CO-VID19. Most of these tech giants are among the companies advising select employees to work from home.

Along with big tech, the big banks are also set to visit the White House the same day to discuss not only combating coronavirus but likely also the extreme market swings that have dominated the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 118,101 global cases of the coronavirus with about 808 in the U.S. On a global basis there have been 4,262 fatalities as tracked by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

President Trump and members of his administration continue to reiterate that the fundamentals of the economy are strong despite the sharp drop in equity prices amid high volatility, but they will look to discuss the financial market fallout from the coronavirus and potential solutions.

On Tuesday, the Dow rebounded from its worst session since 2008 Monday tacking on 1,167.14 points.

