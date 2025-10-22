Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over battery defect that increases crash risk

Tesla is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the U.S. over a battery pack defect that could cause a sudden loss of power.

The recall affects certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles, which may lose the ability to accelerate while driving, raising the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a notice issued Tuesday.

About 1% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have the defect, according to NHTSA.

FORD ISSUES RECORD 103 SAFETY RECALLS IN 2025 WITH FOUR MONTHS STILL REMAINING IN THE YEAR

The recall covers 7,925 2026 Model Y vehicles built between March 15 and Aug. 15, 2025, as well as 5,038 2025 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between March 8 and Aug. 12, 2025, according to NHTSA.

The issue involves a battery pack contactor made with an InTiCa solenoid that can suddenly open due to a poor coil termination connection, NHTSA noted.

"If the contactor opens when the vehicle is in drive, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision," according to NHTSA.

MAJOR AUTOMAKER RECALLS OVER 135K VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE RISK

As of Oct. 7, Tesla had identified 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports linked to the issue. It was not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities.

The EV maker will replace the impacted battery pack contactor free of charge. Letters notifying owners are expected to be mailed on Dec. 9, according to NHTSA.

FORD RECALLS NEARLY 625K VEHICLES FOR SEATBELT, CAMERA DISPLAY ISSUES

Earlier this month, Tesla was placed under federal investigation after numerous reports accused its "Full Self-Driving" software of violating traffic laws, resulting in at least six crashes, four of which resulted in injuries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 438.97 -3.63 -0.82%

In a report dated Oct. 7, NHTSA cited at least 18 complaints involving Tesla vehicles using the self-driving feature that allegedly ran red lights or veered into opposing lanes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.