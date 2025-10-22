Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Tesla
Published

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over battery defect that increases crash risk

Nearly 13,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles affected by battery pack defect

close
Valtrion CEO Rob Luna discusses why he’s holding Tesla stock long-term, his conviction in autonomous technology and AI and the small-cap stocks he says could lead the next market surge on ‘Making Money with Charles Payne.’ video

Rob Luna: Tesla, AI and the new wave of small-cap winners

Valtrion CEO Rob Luna discusses why he’s holding Tesla stock long-term, his conviction in autonomous technology and AI and the small-cap stocks he says could lead the next market surge on ‘Making Money with Charles Payne.’

Tesla is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the U.S. over a battery pack defect that could cause a sudden loss of power.

The recall affects certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles, which may lose the ability to accelerate while driving, raising the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a notice issued Tuesday.

About 1% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have the defect, according to NHTSA.

FORD ISSUES RECORD 103 SAFETY RECALLS IN 2025 WITH FOUR MONTHS STILL REMAINING IN THE YEAR

Vehicles At The Everything Electric Show

The 2026 Tesla Model Y electric vehicle at the Everything Electric show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 5, 2025.  (Paige Taylor White/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The recall covers 7,925 2026 Model Y vehicles built between March 15 and Aug. 15, 2025, as well as 5,038 2025 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between March 8 and Aug. 12, 2025, according to NHTSA.

The issue involves a battery pack contactor made with an InTiCa solenoid that can suddenly open due to a poor coil termination connection, NHTSA noted.

"If the contactor opens when the vehicle is in drive, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision," according to NHTSA.

MAJOR AUTOMAKER RECALLS OVER 135K VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE RISK

Tesla Supercharger Australia

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles charge their batteries at a supercharger station near the village of Exeter in the southern highlands of New South Wales. (Martin Berry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

As of Oct. 7, Tesla had identified 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports linked to the issue. It was not aware of any collisions, injuries or fatalities.

The EV maker will replace the impacted battery pack contactor free of charge. Letters notifying owners are expected to be mailed on Dec. 9, according to NHTSA.

FORD RECALLS NEARLY 625K VEHICLES FOR SEATBELT, CAMERA DISPLAY ISSUES

GERMANY-US-AUTOMOBILE-TRANSPORT-ENERGY-ELECTRICITY-TESLA

An electric charging station for Tesla cars is pictured at a shopping mall in Germany on Oct. 15, 2025. (INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Tesla was placed under federal investigation after numerous reports accused its "Full Self-Driving" software of violating traffic laws, resulting in at least six crashes, four of which resulted in injuries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 438.97 -3.63 -0.82%

In a report dated Oct. 7, NHTSA cited at least 18 complaints involving Tesla vehicles using the self-driving feature that allegedly ran red lights or veered into opposing lanes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.