Major automaker recalls over 135K vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai Motor America is recalling more than 135,000 vehicles that could short circuit during a crash, U.S. auto regulators warned.

The B+ positive terminal cover on the starter motor in certain model year 2024-2025 Santa Fe vehicles might not be installed correctly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This can cause an electrical short during a crash, which could increase the risk of damage or fire.

NHTSA oversees vehicle safety standards in the U.S. It monitors and investigates potential defects that pose safety risks to drivers and passengers. When a defect is confirmed, the agency can require manufacturers to issue recalls and notify vehicle owners.

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY CEO TALKS $21 BILLION INVESTMENT IN US

The Santa Fe is one of Hyundai’s top-selling SUVs in the U.S. Hyundai unveiled the all-new 2024 Santa Fe at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2023, showcasing its new styling and updated technology.

FOX Business reached out to Hyundai for comment.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEW AUTO TARIFFS

Auto regulators said dealers will inspect and reinstall the starter motor terminal cover, as necessary for free. Owners will be notified by mail starting in December.

HYUNDAI, KIA RECALL OVER 200,000 EVS OVER POTENTIAL POWER ISSUES

This is the latest in a string of recalls from Hyundai and its affiliate Kia over the past few years.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2023, both automakers recalled more than 3 million vehicles over fire risks tied to brake system issues. Regulators warned at the time that the anti-lock brake system module could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked.