Ford recalls nearly 625K vehicles for seatbelt, camera display issues

Hundreds of thousands of Ford vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled due to seatbelt and rearview camera issues, regulators said on Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a Friday notice that 332,778 Mustang vehicles from model years 2015-2017 were recalled because water and road salt may corrode the front seat belt anchor pretensioner cables.

NHTSA warned that the corroded cable can break, which would prevent the seat belt from properly restraining an occupant and increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

FORD RECALLS 1.9M VEHICLES OVER REARVIEW CAMERA DEFECT THAT INCREASES CRASH RISK

Meanwhile, 291,901 F-250, F-350 and F-450 super duty trucks from model years 2020-2022 are being impacted by the camera display issue, according to the auto regulator.

NHTSA said that the 360-degree view camera system may not display a rearview image properly in certain lighting conditions, which can also increase the risk of a crash.

FORD RECALLS 355,000 TRUCKS OVER DASHBOARD DISPLAY FAILURES THAT COULD CAUSE CRASHES

For the rearview issue, dealers will update the image processing module software at no cost to owners. Letters notifying owners of the safety issue starting Oct. 20. Another letter will be sent out when the final remedy is available, which is expected around March 2026.

FORD RECALLS 312K TRUCKS AND SUVS OVER BRAKE FAILURE RISK THAT INCREASES CRASH DANGER

For the seatbelt issue, dealers will inspect and replace both front seat belt anchor pretensioner assemblies, as necessary. Dealers will remove sections of the carpet and underlayment that contact the cables, and repairs will also be free of charge.

Interim letters warning owners about the safety risk are expected to be mailed out this month. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated in January 2026.

Ford

Ford told FOX Business that the quality of its vehicles and the safety of its customers "is paramount."

"The number of vehicles recalled reflects our intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers," the company said.

Ford said it has more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts in the past two years.

"We can and do find issues that exist on earlier model years, including ones that have not even been reported," the company continued. "We will not compromise our responsibility to all our customers, not just those buying new vehicles."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, these are just the latest in a string of recalls issued by Ford.

In July, Ford launched a recall for over 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles that could suffer a fuel leak inside their engine compartments because of a faulty part, potentially posing a fire risk. Just days before that, Ford launched a recall of over 850,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles for a separate issue.

Weeks prior to those recalls, the company had a software issue that prompted a recall of over 200,000 vehicles.