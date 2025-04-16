Parents urged to keep Fisher-Price avocado toast toys 'away from children' due to recall

Over a quarter of a million units of an avocado toast toy have been recalled by Fisher-Price, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall, which began April 10, relates to the brand's Brunch & Go Stroller Toys.

Roughly 253,000 units are being recalled, including 4,500 sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, the toy can pose a choking hazard for babies and toddlers.

"The yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children," the agency said in a recall notice.

The toys were sold at stores that include Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJ Maxx and Walmart from February 2022 through March 2025, as well as Amazon.com. Each unit retailed for $13.

Officials advise parents to take the toys away from their children and to contact Fisher-Price for a replacement.

Mattel, the parent company of Fisher-Price, describes the product as a stroller toy with sensory activities for play at home or on the go.

"With the Fisher-Price Brunch & Go Stroller Toy, you can make your baby bruncher’s dreams come true with this plush avocado toast featuring 3 hanging toys: a tomato mirror, egg teether, and crinkle bacon for pull-down fun," the website explains. "Your little one can delight their senses with jingle sounds, soft fabric, embroidered details and fun textures to explore.

"And the best part? You can take brunch on-the-go by easily clipping the toy to attach it to your stroller canopy."

FOX Business reached out to Mattel for additional comment.