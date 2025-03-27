Thousands of pounds of ground coffee recalled due to mislabeling error: FDA

Thousands of packages of ground coffee sold in 15 states are being recalled due to a mislabeling error, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall, which affects 692 cases of Our Family Foods ground coffee bags, was initiated on March 13. The FDA classified the incident as a Class II recall on Monday.

In total, 4,152 12-ounce packages of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaffeinated Ground Coffee are included in the recall.

According to the FDA bulletin, the coffee may not have been decaffeinated at all, posing a risk to consumers seeking to avoid caffeine.

"A portion of the production…was mislabeled as decaffeinate[d]," the notice read.

The recall only impacts products labeled "BEST BEFORE 080325 V 15:37 C," according to the FDA page. The bags also had a UPC code of 0 70253 11080 1.

Class II recalls involve products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The ground coffee was sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and North Carolina, in addition to North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

According to its website, Our Family Foods is a "truly purpose-driven brand, committed to quality, to connecting with our shoppers and to our local communities."

"Our commitment to quality has remained the same, generation after generation," the company said. "We take great pride in that legacy. Now the next generation of quality and value has arrived, ready to carry on the Our Family tradition of excellence."

FOX Business reached out to Our Family Foods for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.