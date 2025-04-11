Expand / Collapse search
Retail
Published

Celery sold at Walmart in nearly 30 states recalled over possible listeria contamination

Listeria infection can cause fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea and in some it can be fatal

Celery sold at Walmarts in nearly 30 states has been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

California-based Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled the washed and ready-to-eat celery after random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture at a store in Georgia gave a positive result. 

Listeria infection can cause fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea and, in young children, the elderly and immunocompromised people, it can be fatal. It can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women. 

celery stick packaging

Celery sold in nearly 30 states has been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No illnesses have yet been reported from the Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart with the UPC code 6 81131 16151 0, the FDA said. 

The sticks come in a four count and have a sell-by date of March 23, although the FDA noted that purchasers might have frozen the celery to use later. 

The celery has a lot code of P047650 on the front of the package. 

side of celery packaging

The sticks come in a four count and have a sell-by date of March 23, although the FDA noted that purchasers might have frozen the celery to use later.

Because they’re past their sell-by date, the product is no longer for sale. 

The FDA said that anyone with the product should throw it away, noting that it doesn’t apply to any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. products.

Walmart in California

The celery was sold at Walmarts across the country.

The celery was sold in Alabama, California, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming. 