Ford, Carhartt double down on American workers with new truck, small business push

Two iconic Detroit brands are joining forces to support the workers and industries that keep the U.S. economy running.

Ford Motor Co. and Carhartt on Thursday unveiled a broad collaboration aimed at spotlighting what they call the "essential economy," including sectors such as construction, manufacturing, public services and the skilled trades.

The effort brings together product innovation, small business support and local investment in the Motor City.

As part of the partnership, the companies are introducing a new Ford Super Duty Carhartt truck – a Super Duty XLT pickup co-developed by both brands and designed specifically for the "essential workers both companies have served for generations," according to Ford.

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"It was really developed from watching the people who wear Carhartt and who drive Super Duties," Alicia Boler Davis, president of Ford Pro, told FOX Business.

"When you see the vehicle, and you get in it, it's going to feel durable, and it's definitely going to have that Carhart look and feel while still maintaining all the power and durability that we have with our Super Duty truck," she added.

Ford is also expanding support for small businesses and fleet operators through a new program called "From Our Business to Yours" that extends Ford employee pricing – which is below the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) – to commercial customers.

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"As we were looking at celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country, we thought this would be a great opportunity to give back to the people who have given so much to our country to our communities," Davis said.

Beyond product and pricing efforts, the companies are investing in Detroit through support for the Detroit ToolBank, a tool-lending nonprofit that provides equipment to local organizations and volunteers.

"We really have this shared value around giving back to our communities and giving back to the people who have given so much for us," Davis said.

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The announcement follows Ford’s recent launch of its "American Value. For American Values" campaign, a nationwide pricing initiative offering employee pricing to all U.S. customers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles through July 6.

"Ford has always believed that American values are more than words – they’re actions," Andrew Frick, president of Ford Blue and Model e, said in a statement.