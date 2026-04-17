Ford recalls nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks over gearshift issue

Ford is recalling about 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. following a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation into reports of unexpected downshifts, the regulator said on Friday.

NHTSA's recall announcement said Ford was aware of two injuries and one accident that were potentially related to the issue, and that dealers would update the trucks' powertrain control module (PCM) software as a remedy.

Earlier this year, the regulator had expanded a safety-related investigation into the issue. A preliminary evaluation was first opened in March last year, after receiving complaints related to the unintended downshifts. Ford's review evaluated trends observed in customer reports, including those involving vehicles driving on wet surfaces or towing trailers.

The vehicle recall covers model year 2015–2017 F-150 pickups equipped with the "6R80" transmission.

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Ford had earlier said that the issue may have been caused by electrical connections wearing down over time due to heat and vibration, leading to signal loss from the transmission range sensor.

The regulatory agency said that incorrect signals likely lead to an unintended downshift.

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Owners of affected F-150 pickups will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to receive a software update for their PCM to remedy the issue.

If an affected vehicle previously exhibited certain diagnostic trouble codes relating to this condition prior to installing the software, dealers will replace the lead frame in accordance with a corresponding extended warranty program. There will be no charge for that service.

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Dealers are expected to be notified on April 15, while interim owner notifications will be sent starting on April 27 with completion by May 1.

The mailing of remedy owner notification letters is expected to begin July 13 and be completed by July 17.

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Ford F-150 owners will be able to see whether their pickup is covered by the recall by searching using their VIN on April 15.

Reuters contributed to this report.