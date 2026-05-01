Ford recalls over 179,000 Bronco and Ranger vehicles over seat defect

Ford is recalling more than 179,000 vehicles due to a defect with the front seat frame that could increase a person's risk of injury in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the report, the recall affects 62,255 2024–2026 Ford Bronco SUVs and 117,443 2024-2026 Ford Ranger pickup trucks.

The defect stems from a pivot bolt in the front seats that can become loose or dislodged. The administration's report states that if the bolt is knocked out of place, the seat may not properly restrain a passenger, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The NHTSA report does not indicate any injuries or incidents tied to the issue and does not provide additional details on how the defect was identified.

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The recall affects widely driven Ford models, meaning thousands of drivers could be behind the wheel of vehicles with a potential safety issue tied to passenger restraint in a crash.

A representative for Ford did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Ford dealers are instructed to inspect and replace the pivot links and bolts as necessary, free of charge, as a temporary fix, according to the NHTSA report.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be receiving letters informing them of the recall by May 11. An additional letter is expected to be sent to car owners regarding a more permanent remedy in July 2026.

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This recall follows a prior recall of more than 140,000 Ranger trucks in the U.S. after federal safety regulators warned a wiring issue could elevate the risk of fire last week.

The NHTSA explained in its report the issue is linked to a wiring issue with the sun visor that could be routed incorrectly or wrapped with too much tape.

Further questions can be directed to Ford's Customer Service Department using the phone number 1-866-436-7332 and then using the recall number 26S30.

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Vehicle owners can also check whether a vehicle is affected by searching for their models on NHTSA.gov.

FOX Business' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.