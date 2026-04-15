How cutting one costly habit could save small businesses thousands on fuel: expert

High gas prices continue to squeeze small businesses across the U.S., but cutting one costly habit could help owners save significantly.

New data from Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle division of Ford Motor Company, shows that unnecessary idling — leaving a car running while parked — can cost fleet operators thousands of dollars each year, cutting directly into margins at a time when fuel prices remain high.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average fleet vehicle idles between one and two hours per day, burning up to two gallons of fuel daily per vehicle. With gas prices rising, those costs can add up quickly.

As of Sunday, the national average price for unleaded gas stood at $4.04, up from $3.88 just a month ago, according to AAA.

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"You can burn up one to two gallons of gas just doing that," Matt Krukin, who leads software and digital growth for Ford Pro, told FOX Business. "So if that happens per day… that's $8 a day that's idling."

For businesses operating multiple vehicles, the impact can be substantial. A 20-vehicle fleet idling for two hours a day could waste more than $160 in fuel every day, according to Ford Pro.

Excessive idling is particularly common in North America, where about 29% of fleet vehicles idle unnecessarily, compared to just 10% in Europe, Krukin noted.

To help address the issue, Ford Pro is investing in software and data-driven tools.

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Its newly launched artificial intelligence (AI) assistant allows fleet managers to monitor vehicle behavior in real time, identify inefficiencies and coach drivers to adopt more fuel-efficient habits.

Ford Pro says customers using these tools have seen measurable improvements, including a 52% reduction in idling.

While reducing idling is one of the simplest ways to cut costs, other driving behaviors — such as aggressive acceleration, rapid braking, and speeding — can also increase fuel consumption and wear on vehicles, according to Krukin.

The system can even limit acceleration, while in-cab alerts provide real-time feedback.

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"It's like the fleet manager's right next to them to coach them along the way," Krukin said.

Users have also seen a 25% drop in speeding, a 16% decrease in hard braking and an 11% reduction in harsh acceleration, according to Ford Pro.

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"We're not just recommending solutions for the heck of it," Krukin said. "… At the end of the day, it's really about bringing it all together, so that these fleets actually get a pleasurable experience with the tools and technology coming together."