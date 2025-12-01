Product sold at Walmart recalled due to risk of explosion

Hundreds of thousands of outdoor camping stoves sold at Walmart are being recalled after several units reportedly exploded, causing second-degree burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned in a notice published last week that the Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves could explode or catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. About 201,000 products were included in the recall.

Prior to the recall, the manufacturer, China Window Industry Co. Ltd, received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire, including 16 reports of injuries including second-degree burns.

The model number on the recalled item is BG2247A1. The model number is printed on a gray label on the inside of the fuel compartment. The product is dark green with an orange "Ozark Trail" logo printed on the front, and it was sold nationwide and online at Walmart's marketplace between March 2023 and October 2025.

Consumers are instructed to "immediately" stop using the stoves and return the product to any Walmart retail store for a full refund, according to the recall.

On the same day the recall for the stoves was issued, the CPSC also issued a recall for 24,300 Outdoor Master Children’s and Youth Helmets. The helmets, sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, were recalled because they violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The CPSC said that the helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Consumers were also told to "immediately" stop using the recalled helmets as well and to contact Outdoor Master for instructions on how to register for a full refund.