Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here's everything we know so far

Amazon Prime subscribers are anxiously awaiting the e-commerce giant’s annual mega sale on electronics, appliances, home goods and more.

Shoppers have been itching for details on this year's deals, but Amazon has so far remained quiet about what will be on sale — or even when exactly Prime Day will happen. But if Amazon sticks to tradition, it will likely be coming soon.

Here's a look at everything we know about Prime Day 2019 so far.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is the “biggest shopping event exclusively for Prime members,” according to Amazon.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The company said its sales during the inaugural event exceeded those of any prior Black Friday.

It has grown since then. Last year’s 36-hour sale was the biggest shopping event in Amazon’s history.

Prime Day 2018 brought in more sales than any Cyber Monday, Black Friday or the previous Prime Day from customers in 17 participating countries. The website briefly suffered outages as customers worldwide logged on in search of bargains. Customers bought more than 100 million products — totaling $4.2 billion in sales, Bloomberg reported in 2018.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon hasn’t officially released the date for Prime Day 2019 yet but it’s typically scheduled in mid-July.

Prime Day 2015 started on July 15; Prime Day 2016 started July 12; Prime Day 2017 started July 10 and Prime Day 2018 started July 16.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for clarification on the date Tuesday morning.

How’s this different from buying stuff on Amazon any other day?

Prime Day included more than one million deals for Prime members last year. So many products go on sale that new deals were posted every few minutes.

Can I participate?

Prime Day deals are only available to Prime users. It costs $119 for an annual membership or $12.99 for a monthly plan.

But if you’re not signed up, don’t worry — Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also includes access to services like streaming movies and free Kindle books.

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day 2018 than on any other day in the company’s history, according to Amazon.

For sellers who use Amazon, Prime Day can be a big boost to sales. Small and medium businesses selling through Amazon made more than $1.5 billion in sales during Prime Day 2018, according to figures provided by the company.

What’s going to be on sale during Prime Day 2019?

Amazon hasn’t announced its deals for this year’s Prime Day yet, but it’s safe to say a lot of different items will go on sale during this year’s event.

Last year’s Prime Day saw millions of customers buy Amazon-made devices like the Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.

The most popular non-Amazon item in the U.S. last year was an Instant Pot pressure cooker. Other popular items around the world included personal water filters, cordless drills, robot vacuums and memory cards.