Amazon to lease 15 Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft for faster shipping

Amazon announced Tuesday that it has leased an additional 15 Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) in order to provide faster shipping for its customers.

The online retailer said the additional aircraft would fly in the U.S. out of “more than 20 air gateways in the Amazon Air network.” The company made the announcement of the partnership with GECAS at the Paris Air Show.

Amazon Air was launched in 2016 as a way to keep up with the demand for fast delivery.

“We’re delighted to support Amazon Air’s dedicated air network,” Richard Greener, GECAS cargo’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “The capability of the 737-800 freighter will further Amazon’s ability to provide reliable and regional delivery to its customers for years to come.”

Amazon announced it would be opening new air facilities this year at Chicago Rockford International Airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Wilmington Air Park. The retail giant’s main air hub will be at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, slated to open in 2021.

The announcement of the aircraft leases comes amid changes to the way Amazon delivers packages.

Amazon recently announced that free one-day delivery was added to more than 10 million items. Currently, more than 100 million items qualify for two-day delivery through Prime. Amazon revealed the option just weeks after Walmart said it was offering next-day delivery to its shoppers. Last week, Target also said it was offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order.