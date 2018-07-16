Amazon suffers glitch as Prime Day kicks off

Online shoppers reported issues with Amazon’s website Monday, just as the retailer’s Prime Day began.

Reports of site outages spiked around 3 p.m. ET, when Amazon kicked off the annual sales promotion, according to DownDetector.com. Social media users also posted images of error pages on Amazon.com and said they experienced issues during the checkout process.

Amazon’s homepage also experienced some glitches, although links to Prime Day deals on Fire tablets and other items appeared to be working later Monday afternoon.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Shares of Amazon fell 1.5% in after-hours trading.

A screenshot of an Amazon error page taken after the start of Prime Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.