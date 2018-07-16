Search

Amazon suffers glitch as Prime Day kicks off

Amazon's website was hit with a glitch during the e-commerce giant's 2018 Prime Day. FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn reports on how retailers are trying to beat Amazon on its big day.

Amazon site hit with glitch after Prime Day begins

Amazon’s website was hit with a glitch during the e-commerce giant's 2018 Prime Day. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn reports on how retailers are trying to beat Amazon on its big day.

Online shoppers reported issues with Amazon’s website Monday, just as the retailer’s Prime Day began.

Reports of site outages spiked around 3 p.m. ET, when Amazon kicked off the annual sales promotion, according to DownDetector.com. Social media users also posted images of error pages on Amazon.com and said they experienced issues during the checkout process.

Amazon’s homepage also experienced some glitches, although links to Prime Day deals on Fire tablets and other items appeared to be working later Monday afternoon.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Shares of Amazon fell 1.5% in after-hours trading.

A screenshot of an Amazon error page taken after the start of Prime Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

