Here's what you can get for $1.5M in Nashville

Nashville is known for its hot nightlife and hot chicken. But “Music City” has much more to offer than food and entertainment.

Continue Reading Below

The region’s housing market saw a historic high in 2019, according to the Greater Nashville Realtors. More than 42,000 homes were sold in the region last year, up 7 percent from 2018. Kristy Hairston, president of the group, pointed to the strong local economy, corporate relocation to the area and continued job growth as factors.

Here’s a look at some of the homes on the market in the Nashville area for those with a $1.5 million budget or less:

Bancroft — $1.5M

Image 1 of 12

HOME PRICES SPIKING IN MOST AFFORDABLE MARKETS

This custom-built brick home is located in a gated subdivision. It sits on a 3-acre property, according to the listing with Tony Carletello of Compass.

The 6,022-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath.

It features a grand entrance with double doors and a chandeliered foyer, plus details like large windows and crown molding throughout. The living room includes a fireplace and pillars.

The ground-floor master suite includes a large bedroom with a tray ceiling, a grand bathroom with soaking tub and a dressing room.

There’s also a screened porch with a swing, a three-car garage and a bonus space over the garage.

Aberdeen Woods — $1 million

Image 1 of 12

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This historic farmhouse in the suburbs originally dates to around 1835, but it’s been fully restored and includes some rooftop solar panels, according to the listing with Richard Bryan of Fridrich & Clark Realty.

The 4,286-square-foot dwelling includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Guests enter a foyer with wainscoting, pegged hardwood floors and a heart-of-pine staircase. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The cozy den includes a fireplace and a beamed ceiling, and a separate living room with ample built-in storage.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and the spacious bathroom offers a clawfoot tub.

An oversized screened porch overlooks the rear of the 0.77-acre property. There’s also a three-car garage and a large unfinished basement.

12 South — $799,900

Image 1 of 12

NORTH CAROLINA BEACH HOUSE INSPIRED BY SHIPWRECK LISTED FOR $4.9M

This Victorian-style attached home sits in the same hip neighborhood as popular murals and Reese Witherspoon’s dress shop, Draper James. It’s also within walking distance of various upscale restaurants and bars, yet far enough to be secluded from them.

The 4,000-square-foot house includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Courtney Mahy of Redfin.

Each of the dual master bedrooms — one on the ground floor, one upstairs — includes its own bathroom with a tiled shower and soaking tub.

The airy residence offers lots of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and two skylights. It features modern finishes throughout and a living room fireplace. There’s also a screened porch and a fenced front yard.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE